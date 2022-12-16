98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

A Smart Car with a Little Tikes Paint Job Was in a High-Speed Chase

December 16, 2022 8:28AM CST
Share
A Smart Car with a Little Tikes Paint Job Was in a High-Speed Chase

Some idiot near Denver got into a high-speed chase the other day . . . while driving a tiny Smart car painted to look like a LITTLE TIKES car. The red one with a yellow roof that every kid had.

He stole it from a business called Wrap Factory that does full-car wraps in different designs. So it’s a promotional thing they use for advertising.

He stole it last Friday, and got into a police chase a day later. So the car wasn’t too hard for them to spot, apparently.

Someone heard the sirens, and got a funny video of him speeding down a bike path, with the cops right on his tail.

They eventually arrested him and recovered the car.

(The Drive)

Popular Posts

1

Recycle Your Old or Broken Holiday Lights - Here's Where - Easy!
2

Does Holiday Music Stress You Out?  Here’s Why - and What to Do
3

Holiday Lights Up? When You Turn Them Off Each Night = Fire Safety
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Gift Giving - Here's the Most Dangerous Toy a Kid Could Get

Recent Posts