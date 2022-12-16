A Smart Car with a Little Tikes Paint Job Was in a High-Speed Chase

Some idiot near Denver got into a high-speed chase the other day . . . while driving a tiny Smart car painted to look like a LITTLE TIKES car. The red one with a yellow roof that every kid had.

He stole it from a business called Wrap Factory that does full-car wraps in different designs. So it’s a promotional thing they use for advertising.

He stole it last Friday, and got into a police chase a day later. So the car wasn’t too hard for them to spot, apparently.

Someone heard the sirens, and got a funny video of him speeding down a bike path, with the cops right on his tail.

They eventually arrested him and recovered the car.

