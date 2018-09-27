A Short Road Trip down I-57 tomorrow to see Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan fans can head down I-57 just south of Champaign tomorrow night as Luke Bryan brings his 10th annual Farm Tour 2018 @ the Atkins Farm in Pesotum (just south of Champaign on I-57). Joining Luke in saluting the American farmer are guests Chase Rice, Jon Langston, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock. Over 100,000 fans have attended the tour each year since its inception in 2009. Luke will continue giving back to the farmers by awarding college scholarships to students from farming families who are attending the local college or university near the tour stops. To date, more than 50 scholarships have been granted.

Bayer has once again teamed up with Luke to continue their #HeresToTheFarmer campaign. For every share, Bayer will donate a meal to someone in need through Feeding America. In years past nearly two million meals have been donated and $140,000 went to area food banks and local farmers in each of the tour cities. Visit HeresToTheFarmer.com to learn more.

There are a limited number of tickets for the show in Pesotum, click here for your tickets.