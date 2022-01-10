A second day of no school for students and staff at Plainfield District 202

It will be a day of non-attendance for students and staff. There will not be remote learning on Monday, January 10th, 2022.
Plainfield District 202 sent out an alert at a bout 3:30 p.m. Sunday saying, “Once again, we have made this difficult decision because of the spiking number of bus drivers with Covid-19. This increase leaves no drivers for about 2,000 students around the district. This fact, combined with the logistics of our large school district and Triple Tier bussing system make it impossible to have in-person school tomorrow (Monday).
The day of non-attendance for January 10th, will be made up in-person on May 31.
All 12-month staff and principals should report to their buildings if possible.
The District will update everyone on Monday regarding the status of classes on Tuesday, which will be held either in-person or through remote learning.