White Castle is bringing back some popular holiday menu items. The company says seasonal turkey sliders and sweet potato fries will be available at all locations for a limited time while supplies last. Customers will have the choice between two different turkey sliders. The first is the Bistro Turkey Slider, which has a turkey burger topped with a bistro sauce. The second choice is the Cheddar Apple Butter Turkey Slider, which is topped with cheddar cheese and cinnamon apple butter.