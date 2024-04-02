98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

A Runaway Sawblade Almost Sliced a Guy in Half

April 2, 2024 5:27AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A man in Eugene, Oregon walked into a corner store on Thursday called Quicktrips market.  Then right after he closed the door, a RUNAWAY SAWBLADE slammed into the outside wall, right where he’d been standing.

His name is Shane Reimche.  (rem-key)  The sawblade came from a nearby construction site.  It’s almost four feet in diameter and came from a circular saw meant to cut concrete.  (Here’s a photo, and here’s the video.)

It came flying in fast and embedded itself more than a foot into the wall.  If Shane had been standing there, he wouldn’t be here today.

He says he immediately started shaking when he saw what happened, and he had trouble talking for a few minutes.  He says his kids came home and hugged him as soon as they saw the footage.

A utility company was repairing a leaky gas valve at an intersection nearby.  They’re blaming an outside contractor for it, and say they’re not using that contractor again until they’ve fully reviewed what happened.

One of the construction workers blamed it on a loose bolt and “potential operator error.”

(KEZI)

(Here’s a photo of the blade.)

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee Maker Reservoir = Dirtiest Spot in Kitchen - Here's Why
4

KID NEWS: Your Brain Listens for THIS While You Sleep...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You're NOT at Work, Mute Those Work Emails - Here's WHY

Recent Posts