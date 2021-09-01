A Rocking Night At The Rialto For The First Illinois Rock & Roll Hall Fame Inductees

A nearly sold out crowd rocked the night away for the first class of the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Hall of Fame at the Rialto Square Theatre. Music, video and anecdotes weaved together for a night of legendary artists who performed and DJ’s who played their songs with Illinois ties.
REO Speedway was part of the first class and Kevin Cronin performed with the band The Millennials.
Other inductees include, blues legends like Buddy Guy and Muddy Waters, disc jockeys Larry Lujack and Dick Biondi, plus The Buckinghams, Ides of March, Cheap Trick, and Chicago.
Performances by Denise Tufano from the Buckinghams, Ides of March, New Colony Six and more.
The museum is expected to be open in Joliet later this year.