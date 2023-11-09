A Poem That’s Engineered to Put You in a Better Mood?

Asics, the shoe company, commissioned a poet to engineer a poem to put you in a better mood. She created the poem from more than 40,000 submissions from people sharing what inspired them to get active.

Asics also hired a music producer to create an instrumental track to play behind the poem. It’s at a 111 hertz frequency . . . which is supposed to help produce endorphins when you hear it.

The result? They say they’ve created a poem that will put you in a better mood and inspire you to get up and get going just by hearing it.

Will it work on you? I tried, I really did . . . I closed my eyes, listened to it with noise canceling headphones, and tried to let it move me. But I’m way too broken. There’s still hope for you, though.