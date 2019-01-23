A Petition to Replay the NFC Championship Game is Blowing Up…But Did Saints Fans Forget?

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a coach against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

As UNJUST as the ending of the NFC Championship game was, I think we all know there’s not going to be a do-over. But the people of New Orleans aren’t giving up without a fight. Someone started a petition on Change.org to make the Saints and the Rams replay the game this Sunday.

They have a goal of a million signatures, and as of last night, they had more than 680,000.Meanwhile, a Louisiana lawyer who calls himself “The Strong Arm of the Law” has filed a civil lawsuit against the NFL. Entertainer Harry Connick Jr. says he’s boycotting watch the Super Bowl. BUT….Did Saints fans forget a couple of plays earlier in the 4th Quarter that were blown calls against the Rams?

On Jared Goff’s scramble in the fourth quarter, the officials missed a clear face-mask penalty. Two plays later, the Rams settled for a field goal instead of having first-and-goal from inside the 2.

Clear missed facemask on Jared Goff’s scramble pic.twitter.com/WQVLP16TPp — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) January 20, 2019

Lets not forget Brandin Cooks’ 36-yard touchdown, which set up Todd Gurley’s touchdown run, P.J. Williams grabbed a handful of the receiver’s face mask. It wasn’t called, and not that it would’ve impacted the game, but it should’ve been a penalty. These 2 teams played one hell of a game. It’s a shame a ref’s blown call it what everyone is talking about. Point is, it happened to both teams.