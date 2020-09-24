A Peak At Artificial Turf Going In At Inwood Sports Complex
Construction has begun for the artificial turf going in at the Inwood Sports Complex Harlow Lockwood Softball Fields. Joliet Park District executive director Brad Staab says the new turf will benefit youth sports and beyond.
A public/private partnership between the Joliet Park District and Redbirds Baseball, Inc. was approved this summer.
The park district will use capital funds and money left over from the 2014 referendum. The Redbirds organization will pay an annual fee and use the field on certain weekends.
Staab says this organization will bring in players and teams from the Midwest and around the country, turning one square block of the Inwood Sports Complex into a destination point. The area includes Inwood Golf Course, ATI Field Joliet Stadium and the softball fields at Inwood Sports Complex.
Construction is expected to be completed in November of this year.