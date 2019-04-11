A Paid Internship for a ‘Candy Taster’ Also Comes with a Bonus . . . a Year’s Worth of Free Candy

The parent company of Snickers, M&M’s, and a bunch of other candies is doing their “World’s Sweetest Internship” thing again this summer. It’s a three-month PAID position in Chicago. And if you like chocolate, it might be the best job ever. Our friends at Delish tell us, responsibilities include traveling around to different manufacturing plants, and taste-testing NEW candy that hasn’t been released yet. Plus, you get a year’s worth of free candy as a bonus.

You have to be 21 to apply and have at least a high school diploma or your G.E.D. You can upload your résumé and apply by clicking this link.

(Here’s an interview with the guy they hired last year.)