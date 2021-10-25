A Not-For-Profit That Provides Free Clothes And Household Goods Needs A New Location

A unique ask of the Will County area to help a not-for-profit store provide free clothes and household goods to those in need. The operator of Rich En Deed is looking for a new space. Joette Doyle says the nonprofit store was completely free. They get donations from the community and dubbed it “Donations for Dreams.”
Doyle has just lost their Plainfield location and is seeking the public’s help. She needs store space of about 14-hundred square feet.
If you have a space they can use, go to their Facebook page Richendeed.
Listen to the entire interview here.