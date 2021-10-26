      Weather Alert

A Not-For-Profit That Provides Free Clothes And Household Goods Needs A New Location

Oct 26, 2021 @ 2:05pm

A unique ask of the Will County area to help a not-for-profit store provide free clothes and household goods to those in need. The operator of Rich En Deed is looking for a new space. Joette Doyle says the nonprofit store was completely free. They get donations from the community and dubbed it “Donations for Dreams.”

Doyle has just lost their Plainfield location and is seeking the public’s help. She needs store space of about 14-hundred square feet.

If you have a space they can use, go to their Facebook page Richendeed.

Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
The Average Person Uses Five "Cleaning Shortcuts"
Rialto Box Office Closed Thursday For Filming
MORGAN WALLEN RELEASES STRIPPED-DOWN VERSION OF '865'
Connect With Us Listen To Us On