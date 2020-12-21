A New Season: Winter Solstice 2020 Is Here – along with the ‘Christmas Star’
sky vector illustration
Winter has officially arrived. As of 4:02 a.m. [5:02 a.m. Eastern time], the winter solstice technically started.
That makes today (Monday) the shortest day and longest night of the year – in terms of how much daylight we get.
Probably the biggest buzz this year is the super-rare “Christmas star” – which will be shining in the southwestern sky, Monday night, and for the next several nights.
What appears as the “star” will actually be Saturn and Jupiter on a path which will bring them closer to each other than they have been in almost 800 years.
From here on Earth, it will appear as one big twinkling star.