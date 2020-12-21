      Weather Alert

A New Season: Winter Solstice 2020 Is Here – along with the ‘Christmas Star’

Dec 21, 2020 @ 9:27am
Winter has officially arrived.  As of 4:02 a.m. [5:02 a.m. Eastern time], the winter solstice technically started.

That makes today (Monday) the shortest day and longest night of the year – in terms of how much daylight we get.

Probably the biggest buzz this year is the super-rare “Christmas star” – which will be shining in the southwestern sky, Monday night, and for the next several nights.

What appears as the “star” will actually be Saturn and Jupiter on a path which will bring them closer to each other than they have been in almost 800 years.

From here on Earth, it will appear as one big twinkling star.

