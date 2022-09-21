98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

A New ‘Karate Kid’ Film Is Coming

September 21, 2022 4:08PM CDT
Sony Pictures has announced plans for a new Karate Kid movie.

After the success of the Netflix series, Cobra Kai, many in Hollywood knew it was only a matter of time before another movie hit theaters.

When news of the new film broke, Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz let fans know that he won’t be a part of the upcoming film.

The new Karate Kid flick will kick into theaters on June 7, 2024. The last Karate film was released in 2010 and starred Jaden Smith.

