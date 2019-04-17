A New Home for Naperville Ribfest in 2020

It’s official. Ribfest is moving from Naperville to Romeoville. Our sister station, WJOL first reported this possible move a few months ago with Romeoville Mayor John Noak, who said the current site in Naperville would not be” suitable for their needs.”

The Board of Directors of the Exchange Club of Naperville voted to approve the move to Romeoville. This year’s Ribfest will be held at Knoch Park for the last time. Ribfest has been held in Knock Park for the past 30 years.

The new 35 acre location sits adjacent to the Romeoville Village Hall.

“Our goal for this summer,” Dunham says, “is two-fold: host an incredible Ribfest 2019, and secure a new home for Ribfest 2020 and beyond, so we can continue funding worthy agencies. The discussions with the Village of Romeoville are the next logical step.”

Since the club chartered in 1987, it has been dedicated to funding local and regional non-profit agencies that work to strengthen families, eliminate child abuse and domestic violence, and promote Americanism. More than $17.5 million from its service activities at Ribfest have been distributed to more than fifty local charities.

The 2019 Ribfest lineup includes Country Star Brantley Gilbert on July 5th, Billy Idol on July 3, & Flo-Rida on July 4th. Click here for more info on this year’s Ribfest.