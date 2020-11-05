      Weather Alert

A New Fragrance Lets You Smell Like Books. Yes, Old Books.

Nov 5, 2020 @ 9:34am

Are you someone who loves the smell of an old book – or, possibly more important, are you trying to attract someone who loves the smell of books?  

You can’t judge a perfume by its cover:  A famous bookstore, called Powell’s City of Books, in Portland, Oregon, now sells a new, unisex fragrance…  It lets you smell just like books – old, dusty books.  It can’t turn the pages for you; but it just might turn heads.

If you’re interested, you can pre-order it now for $25.  And it will ship at the end of the month.  Just in time for the holidays…

Even if you won’t be able to smell it, there’s more reading material, here:  (The Oregonian)

