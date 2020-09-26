A New Christmas Movie TV Channel Just Launched
If you’re in need of holiday cheer, there’s now a TV channel for that. Seriously, Sony Movies Christmas launches today and the whole purpose of the channel is to air Christmas movies 24/7.
The line-up includes Christmas classics and new releases, as well as some ‘indulgent treats to get you in the holiday mood from September to January’. Films like A Beauty and the Beast Christmas, The Christmas Cabin, and other classic and new films. The channel is premiering only in the U.K. right now, but if it’s successful, you know it’ll be in the channel lineup in the U.S. in no time.