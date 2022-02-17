      Weather Alert

A “moment of boldness” and some personal reflection made Kelsea Ballerini’s “Half of My Hometown” a hit

Feb 17, 2022 @ 5:00am
As Kelsea Ballerini’s duet with Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown,” sits at the number-two spot on the country charts, the singer is reflecting on the deeply personal backstory that inspired the song.

Obviously, I live in Nashville, but Knoxville is my hometown and I started going [to my] hometown more. I started going home to see my dad,” the singer says, adding that her relationship with Knoxville, Tennessee, has continued to evolve and change, since she first left home.

I was so excited to leave when I was 15 because I just wanted to go to Nashville and be a country singer,” Kelsea remembers.  “I never took the time to miss it until recently, and that’s what that song’s about.  It’s about that tug of war:  I love it, but I want to leave, but I love it, but I want to leave.”

As for her superstar duet partner?  Kelsea says she sent Kenny — who’s also from Knoxville — the song in a moment of uncharacteristic boldness.

He is my hometown hero,” she explains.  “I really had only had a couple of interactions with him before, but I had this random blackout moment of boldness where I just hit ‘send’ and texted him the song.  I’m telling you, that is so not my personality, but I did it.”

Being brave paid off.  Kenny lends his vocals to “Half of My Hometown,” and the finished product won Kelsea her first-ever CMA Award in 2021, for Musical Event of the Year.

In addition to becoming a top-five radio hit, “Half of My Hometown” also earned a nomination for Music Event of the Year at the upcoming ACM Awards.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

