A Man Shot While Sitting In His Vehicle And Tries To Drive From Lockport To Joliet Before Passing Out
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot while driving his vehicle on the city’s east side. On March 17th at approximately 3:22 p.m., deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office received information from members of the Joliet Police Department that a person was found shot several times in the area of Ohio Street and Scott Street in downtown Joliet. When deputies arrived on scene, they were advised that the 40 year old victim was reportedly shot in unincorporated Lockport Township. It was reported to the deputies that the victim was shot, while sitting in his vehicle at Conway’s Barber Shop located at 2236 S. Chicago Street in Lockport Township.
It appears that after being shot, the victim fled the scene and attempted to drive himself to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Due to loss of blood, the victim began to pass out while attempting to drive his vehicle to a nearby medical facility, and his vehicle came to a rest near Ohio Street and Scott Street.
Deputies were advised that the victim was shot at least two times, by an unknown assailant in the parking lot of the business. The victim was transported to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries. The victim underwent surgery at the hospital, and as of this writing, he is expected to make a recovery from his injuries.
Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were dispatched to the area to process the crime scenes and to collect evidence. This investigation is in its early stages and on-going. Additional information will be provided when appropriate.
Press release Will County Sheriff’s Office