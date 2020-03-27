A Man Asked Out His Neighbour Via Drone
(Unmanned Aerial Vehicle).
In The Coronavirus Lockdown And I Believe In Love Again A man who was very bored in quarantine was sitting in his Brooklyn apartment when he noticed a woman dancing on a rooftop across the street. Jeremy Cohen, an extrovert, decided to shoot his shot at Tori Cignarella, who was dancing to High School Musical’s “We’re All In This Together.” Cignarella says she waved back at Cohen and they exchanged a few words before Cohen got the idea to send his drone over with his phone number on it. An hour after their long-distance introduction, Cignarella texted Cohen and they have since had several text conversations, phone calls and even a Facetime dinner date.