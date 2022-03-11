A Major Poll Found Americans Are More Stressed Than Ever!

After two-plus years of constant chaos, I guess we shouldn’t be too surprised about this: A new report by the American Psychological Association found we’re collectively more stressed out than ever right now.
87% of Americans say their mental health has been greatly affected by the, quote, “constant stream of crises without a break.” The top things we’re stressed about include inflation, gas prices, and the whole Russia-Ukraine thing.
They say it’s not uncommon for a majority of Americans to feel stressed out. But it’s rare to see everyone this stressed about the same things all at once.