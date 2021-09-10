A lot Of People Can’t Do 10 Push-Ups! Can You?

If your fitness goal is to be able to complete more than 10 push-ups in a row . . . that may not have seemed ambitious. But maybe it is. How Many push-ups can you do?
A new survey asked people how many push-ups they could do in a row, and 36% of people said “less than five.” Another 17% said six to 10.
That means the majority of Americans, 53%, can’t do more than 10 push-ups. And that’s self-reported, so there are surely people who think they can do push-ups, or want to do them!
On the other end, 12% of people claim they can do more than 50 push-ups in a row, or more, including 6% of people 65 and older. Keep trying to do those push-ups!