A ‘lookout’ bird in Brazil is behind bars

If you’re a bird lover, you know how smart they are and how they can sound like a human. Check this out…..Police in Brazil say they have a lookout parrot behind bars. It was trained by its owner in the northern city of Teresina to cry out “Mom, Police” whenever law enforcement approached the house. O Globo reports that last week, despite the parrot’s best efforts, police were able to arrest the owner on drug trafficking charges and also take the parrot into custody. The report says a veterinarian has determined the bird has lived the first five years of its life in captivity and must be taught how to fly before it can be released into the wild.