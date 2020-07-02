A Look Back at All the Craziness We Endured in the First Half of 2020

The first half of 2020 is done! As we begin the second half, let’s hope things start looking up.
Here’s a quick rundown of the craziness we all endured in the first half of 2020 (a leap year, with a February 29th!):
1. January 2nd: A U.S. military strike in Iraq kills an Iranian general. Then Iran hits two air bases where U.S. troops are stationed. Luckily, it didn’t start a war.
2. January 16th: The Senate impeachment trial starts. It lasted about three weeks. President Trump was acquitted on February 5th.
3. January 26th: Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash near L.A.
4. The Democratic primary. It went on and on until Joe Biden had a big Super Tuesday win on March 3rd. Bernie Sanders didn’t drop out for another month.
5. March 11th: The NBA suspends its season, and Tom Hanks has coronavirus. That’s the day most people realized it was a big deal.
6. March 13th: Breonna Taylor is shot and killed by police in Louisville.
7. March 26th: The number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. hits 1,000.
8. March 27th: Trump signs the massive $2.2 TRILLION stimulus bill.
9. April 14th: U.S. COVID-19 deaths hit 25,000.
10. May 2nd: “The New York Times” says MURDER HORNETS are here.
11. May 5th: Video of Ahmaud Arbery being shot and killed while jogging in Georgia started going viral.
12. May 8th: Unemployment hits 14.7%, with a record 20.5 million jobs lost in April.
13. May 25th: George Floyd is killed in Minneapolis. Protests started a day later and didn’t slow down for weeks.
14. May 27th: 100,000 deaths.
15. June 26th: A huge dust cloud from the Sahara hits the U.S.
(NBC News / CTP)