A Look at the Houbolt Road Extension – VIDEO

VIDEO BELOW STORY
Construction is underway for a new infrastructure project designed to reduce truck traffic on local roads like Route 53 and US 6. The Houbolt Road Extension. The project is a new 1.5 mile, four-lane extension, including a bridge over the Des Plaines River. The extension will offer a new point of access for I-80 into and out of the CenterPoint Intermodal.
The new route also provides a more direct path for truck to access I-80, taking traffic off of Route 53 and other local roadways. The project is a joint venture between CenterPoint Properties and United Bridge Partner, who will finance, construct and maintain the extension in partnership with the city of Joliet.
The extension has an estimated completion date of 2023.