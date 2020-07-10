A look at Cubs And White Sox 2020 Schedule plus 2021 Schedule Released
MLB is set to begin it’s 60 game schedule on July 23rd & July 24th. The White Sox start the season at home hosting the Minnesota Twins Friday July 24th @ 7:10pm. The Cubs also begin their 2020 season at home on July 24th hosting the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field @ 6:10pm. Both teams will only play teams within the Central Division of both leagues. The Cubs and White Sox will play each other 6 times. 3 times at Wrigley Field Friday July 21st-Sunday July 23rd. They both wrap up the season on the south side playing their final 3 games against each other September 25th-September 27th @ Guaranteed Rate Field. The Chicago White Sox will now face the St. Louis Cardinals in the Field of Dreams Game on August 13th. The White Sox were originally slated to play the New York Yankees, but due to the coronavirus, baseball teams will only be playing against other teams in their own division or corresponding division in the other league.
The 2021 Season Schedule has been released as well. Here’s a summary of Both White Sox & Cubs 2021 games:
The Cubs and White Sox 2021 schedules are set two weeks ahead of the start of the long-delayed 2020 season. The Cubs will open the season against the Pirates on April 1st at Wrigley Field. Their Interleague slate will feature opponents from the American League Central, with crosstown games against the Sox August 6th through the 8th at Wrigley and at Guaranteed Rate Field August 27th through the 29th. The South Siders open the season at the Angels on April 1st, with their home opener April 8th against Kansas City. Interleague Play for the Sox comes against the National League Central.
