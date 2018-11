The power of nearly 600 Virginian residents is back after a squirrel caused an outage and trapped elevator occupants in Roanoke this past week. Appalachian Power officials say the squirrel came into contact with some 7th Street substation equipment Monday morning. The incident caused the outage and stranded several people aboard elevators as well as another man on the sixth floor of a building. The company managed to restore power a few hours later.