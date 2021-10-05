A list of the scariest movies according to science is here! 250 people wore heart monitors to watch 40 different scary movies, both new and classic. Here are the Top 20 to get the heart going!
1. “Host”, 2020.
2. “Sinister”, 2012.
3. “Insidious”, 2010.
4. “The Conjuring”, 2013.
5. “Hereditary”, 2018.
6. “Terrified”, 2017.
7. “It Follows”, 2014.
8. “A Quiet Place Part II”, 2021.
9. “Paranormal Activity”, 2007.
10. “The Conjuring 2”, 2016.
11. “The Babadook”, 2014.
12. “The Descent”, 2005.
13. “Hush”, 2016.
14. “A Quiet Place”, 2018.
15. “The Ring”, 2002.
16. “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, 1984.
17. “Halloween”, 1978.
18. “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”, 1974.
19. “IT Chapter One”, 2017.
20. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”, 2021.