      Weather Alert

A Hot And Humid Weekend Ahead

Jul 22, 2021 @ 4:41am

TODAY: We’ll see a mixture of clouds and hazy sunshine, warmer and slightly more humid. High 84.
There could be a brief late afternoon thunder shower possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70, with a slight chance of a shower.

Friday: Warmer and more humid. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87, with a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorm.

Saturday: Becoming hot and more humid. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90….Heat index 98.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92….Heat index 100.
A slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Thunderstorms likely.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

