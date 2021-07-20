Weather Alert
A Hazy Tuesday
Jul 20, 2021 @ 4:37am
Tuesday
: Hazy Sunshine (with smoke filled upper levels), with a high near 88. (Turning cooler in the late afternoon due to lake breeze).
Tuesday Night
: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday
: Not as warm! Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast winds to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday
: Slight chance for afternoon t-storms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday
: A few showers possible Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday
& Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 89…Slight chance for afternoon t-storms
