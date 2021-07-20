      Weather Alert

A Hazy Tuesday

Jul 20, 2021 @ 4:37am

Tuesday: Hazy Sunshine (with smoke filled upper levels), with a high near 88.  (Turning cooler in the late afternoon due to lake breeze).
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday: Not as warm! Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast winds to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday: Slight chance for afternoon t-storms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday: A few showers possible Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday & Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 89…Slight chance for afternoon t-storms

Popular Posts
Plainfield Fest Is Back!
Mila Kunis made Ashton Kutcher sell his ticket to space.
98.3 WCCQ presents Phil Vassar!
Big & Rich's Big Kenny Finds a Refuge in His Custom Garage:
Did You Shrink Something in the Dryer? Use Conditioner to Unshrink It!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On