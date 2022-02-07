      Weather Alert

A Guy Bought 264 Lottery Tickets – Here’s What Happened

Feb 7, 2022 @ 4:05pm
Is this some sort of upper-level lottery tactic I’m not aware of – or just dumb luck?  A guy in Charlottesville, Virginia, named Jalen Taylor, decided to buy over 250 lottery tickets – and every single one won?

Back in November, he bought 104 “Pick 3” tickets for a single drawing, and used the same three numbers on every ticket – 9-6-0.  Then those numbers hit the $500 jackpot.  So he won it 104 times, for a total of $52,000.

But this part’s even crazier:  Last month, he decided to go for it again – bought 160 tickets with the numbers 5-4-2 – and won a second time.

He walked with 80 grand that time, for a total of $132,000.

He says he just “had a feeling” about those two sets of numbers, so he went all in.

 

