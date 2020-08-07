A Groomzilla Is Mad that People Think his Demands About his Wedding Come from his Fiancée

A guy posted on Reddit this week about how he’s upset his family members are pushing back against the “white tie” and “no dyed hair or piercings” dress code at his wedding next month. But after a bunch of responses on Reddit, something else upset him. Quote, “Everyone shouting ‘bridezilla’ is being very sexist. I am the man . . . [and] I am the one who posted this.”
I call this PROGRESS on our quest for gender equality. No longer do we live in a world with only “bridezillas” . . . we finally have a “groomzilla” standing up for high-maintenance men everywhere.
A 29-year-old guy put up a post in Reddit’s “Am I the A-hole” section earlier this week saying he’s upset because his family members are pushing back on the dress code for his wedding next month.
Quote, “We have been clear from the beginning that this is going to be a white tie event . . . the dress code will be fully enforced. White tie, no unnaturally dyed hair, no visible tattoos or piercings.”
After a bunch of people commented on the post, and concluded that he was, in fact, the “A-hole” in the situation . . . the guy added one more point.
Quote, “Just so you know, everyone shouting ‘bridezilla’ is being very sexist. I am the man . . . and while my fiancée and I agree on this issue entirely, I am the one who posted this.”
Got that, people? Don’t make sexist assumptions. Or let this guy see your unnaturally dyed hair.
