A Full Christmas Dinner in a Can?

I was thinking bachelor when I heard about this, but apparently someone is looking out for gamers that can’t pull themselves away from their TV’s but still want a complete Christmas Meal. Introducing “Christmas Tinner.” The full-on holiday meal comes in a can and was developed by Chris Godfrey. The nine-layer, three-course “festival feast” was created for “gamers who can’t tear themselves away from their new games and consoles on Christmas Day.” What comes in a can? A layer of scrambled eggs and bacon, a layer of two mince meat pies, turkey, potatoes, gravy, bread sauce, cranberry sauce, Brussel sprouts or broccoli, and stuffing, roast carrots, parsnips, and Christmas pudding. Would you try it? Here’s a picture of the can and full details from PopSugar.