A Family Will Pay $141K for You to Do This

If you’re wanting to travel the world and make $141K while you do it there’s a family looking to hire your right now.

A British family is looking for a photographer to follow them around the world for a year.

The job starts in February and in addition to the salary, the family will cover food, travel, and living expenses. Full sick pay and thirty days of holiday time are included too. The job has been posted on Perfocal, and there’s a chance that the job could go beyond just one year. Here’s the info on how to apply from News.com.au.