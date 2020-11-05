A Creed reunion is a “possibility,” according to drummer
Mindy Small/FilmMagicA Creed reunion is a “possibility,” according to drummer Scott Phillips.
In an interview with the site Audio Ink Radio, Phillips says, “There’s always talk every now and then of the possibility of us getting back together and doing some stuff.”
“We’re all in a good spot right now where we feel like we have a good relationship amongst the four of us,” the drummer says.
Creed has been inactive since 2012. During the band’s first hiatus in the early 2000s, Phillips, guitarist Mark Tremonti and bassist Brian Marshall joined with Myles Kennedy to form Alter Bridge. Frontman Scott Stapp, meanwhile, has started a solo career.
“Obviously, Mark and Brian and I are in the same band together,” Phillips says. “But, Scott seems to be doing really, really well. There’s some dialogue. We tend to check up on each other when it’s birthdays and holidays, things like that.”
“There has been some chatter, and there’s no specific timetable for anything or no specific plans, but it’s a possibility down the road,” he adds. “We’ll just kind of let it play out naturally and see what happens.”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.