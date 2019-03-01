A Couple of New Movies Open This Weekend

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral” (PG-13) This is Tyler Perry’s 11th and final movie as Madea. In this one, she steps in to plan the funeral for her cousin’s cheating husband. After the family gathers for a surprise party for their 40th anniversary, he dies while having sex with another woman.

In addition to the movies, Tyler’s also played Madea in nine plays and he’s currently on the road doing the “Madea Farewell Play Tour”, which is running through May. He turns 50 in September and has been saying for months that it was time to hang up his wig because, quote, “I don’t want to be her age playing her.”

The rest of the movie’s cast includes David Otunga from the WWE, and Rome Flynn, who you’d know as Gabriel Maddox on “How to Get Away with Murder”.

“Greta” (R) TChloe Grace Moretz is stalked, kidnapped and tortured after being lured into a close friendship with an obsessive old lady by returning a purse she’d “lost” on the subway. Maika Monroe is Chloe’s roommate and French actress Isabelle Huppert is Greta.