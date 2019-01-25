A Couple of New Movies to Check Out This Weekend

“The Kid Who Would Be King” (PG) Andy Serkis’ son stars in this modern retelling of Arthurian legend. Ashbourne Serkis plays a grade school kid who pulls the Sword from the Stone and then gets his nerdy little friends to join forces with him to fight the evil sorceress Morgana.

Rebecca Ferguson is Morgana and Patrick Stewart is in it as Merlin.

“Serenity” (R) Matthew McConaughey plays a broke fishing boat captain who’s tempted to accept some murder-for-hire blood money when his ex offers him $10 million to take her abusive husband out on a fishing trip and, quote, “feed him to the sharks.” Anne Hathaway is the ex, and Jason Clarke is the guy she wants him to kill. Diane Lane is also in it as McConaughey’s girlfriend, and Djimon Housou is his first mate.