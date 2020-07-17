A Couple – Who Got It On, by a Bush – Got Spanked by an Angry Old Woman – Here’s How
This is definitely not the most ideal threesome. And it certainly wasn’t their, um, bush.
A couple in Stavropol, Russia, decided it would be OK to have sex in broad daylight, recently… near some shrubbery… And someone shot a video. And the video shows an angry old woman interrupting them. She walks up – muttering and scolding – then she SPANKS them with a wooden board.
She finally walked away – after she was done yelling at the couple (and she had given the guy one more whack with the board, just for good measure). She left him screaming in pain.
(Here’s a basically safe for work picture.)