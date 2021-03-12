FRISKY FRIDAY FIX: A Couple Handcuffs Themselves Together – for 3 Months – to Save their Relationship?

A couple in Ukraine – who kept breaking up and getting back together – decided to try to fix their relationship by HANDCUFFING themselves together, for three months. They’re about halfway through and it seems like it might be helping them work through some arguments, which they used to run away from.
If this couple eventually does break up, at least they can say they tried everything . . . and I really mean EVERYTHING . . . to make things work. For them, “cuffing” isn’t just figurative… It’s literal.
The couple is from Ukraine, so get ready for some names: A 28-year-old beautician, named Viktoria Pustovitova, and a 33-year-old car salesman, named Alexandr Kudlay.
They were constantly fighting and kept breaking up and getting back together, so they came up with a plan to try to fix things. On Valentines Day, they HANDCUFFED themselves together . . . and they’re staying that way – for three months.
So far, Alexandr says, quote, “Fights between us did not disappear, we still fight. But when we approach a dead end . . . we simply stop talking instead of packing up our things and walking away.” So I guess it’s helping them? Sort of?
One more thing: To answer the first question that popped into your head, when one is on the toilet, the other one sits outside with their hand in the bathroom.
