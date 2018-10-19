A Classic Halloween Movie is back!!!!

Bette Midler was back as her role as a Sanderson sister for the 25th anniversary Hocus Pocus reunion special. The 72-year-old actress played Winifred Sanderson. The special also included Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Thora Birch. It aired yesterday on Freeform as part of the networks 31 Nights of Halloween. Hocus Pocus is about a boy who accidentally reawakens a trio of evil witches who try to steal the souls of young children in order to become immortal. By the way, you can catch it on the big screen as AMC will run the film from October 26th through the 31st to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Disney film.