A Christmas Story and It’s a Wonderful Life tied for #1 Movie

There’s a tie for America’s favorite Christmas movie of all time . . . so we need YOU to weigh in and break it.

More than 1,200 Americans were given 20 Christmas movies and TV specials, and asked to name their favorite. In the end, “A Christmas Story” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” tied for #1, both with 9% of the vote.

Here’s the Top 12:

1. A tie between “A Christmas Story” and “It’s a Wonderful Life”, 9%

3. A tie between “Home Alone” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, 7%

5. A four-way tie between “Elf”, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, “Miracle on 34th Street”, and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, 5%

9. A four-way tie between “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, “A Christmas Carol”, “Nightmare Before Christmas”, and “The Polar Express”, 4%