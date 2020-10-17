A Chicago Woman’s Obituary for Herself Goes Viral – Here’s Why
a funeral card
“Stop worrying about your weight; go live, be, do. Smile; people don’t get to feel them enough.” Those words of wisdom appear in an obituary for 52-year-old Chicago resident Stacy Lois Oliver, who wrote the death notice for herself, before she passed away.
Since it appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, last week, it’s gone viral – as thousands of people have shared the dying woman’s advice on life.
“She knew the disease was going to start taking more and more of her away,” says says her widower Jeff Oliver. He adds that, seeing the obit go viral has brought him “comfort,” in his time of sorrow. “While she had it, she decided to get her thoughts out quickly.”
Among Oliver’s other pearls of wisdom: “If you want to do it, give something a try — try it, taste it, go there,” her self-obituary reads. “Take it from me, I’m dead. Eat the Danish, go to the show, laugh out loud. Love one another and you’ll never know what you’ll find.”
What would you say if you wrote your own obituary?