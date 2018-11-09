A Chicago Restaurant Recreated Buddy’s Spaghetti and Syrup Breakfast from “Elf”
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 9, 2018 @ 7:56 AM

There’s a scene in the movie “Elf” where Buddy makes breakfast, and it’s SPAGHETTI . . . mixed with maple syrup, chocolate syrup, and CANDY.
Now YOU have the opportunity to eat something similar thanks to a Chicago restaurant . . . which apparently realizes that fans of the movie would LOVE to have a meal that delicious, if only it weren’t so difficult to make at home.
Miss Ricky’s restaurant @ 203 N. Wabash in Chicago has created a dish that starts with cooked spaghetti . . . topped with marshmallows, s’mores Pop-tarts, M&Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, and coconut . . . plus it’s topped with strawberry sauce, raspberry sauce, chocolate sauce, and syrup. (Here’s a photo.)

They’re calling it a Spaghetti Sundae. They’re serving it through Christmas, and it costs $15.00. Which is basically the cost you’ll pay to post a photo on Instagram to say you did it. It’s hard to imagine anyone actually downing it as a meal.

