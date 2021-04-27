A Chicago Man Arrested In Bolingbrook After Shots Fired During A Party
Shots are fired during a backyard party in Bolingbrook after two men get into a confrontation.
It was on April 25th, 2021, at 11:42 pm, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Seabury for a discharge of a firearm. It was determined the offender, Alexander Herrera, 30 years of age, from the 2700 block of South Kedvale, Chicago, was attending a backyard party when he began pouring beer onto the fire. The victim asked Herrera to stop.
Herrera pulled a handgun from his waist band and fired the gun into the ground. Herrera then grabbed the victim by the throat and threatened to shoot the victim. Herrera then fired three additional rounds into the ground.
Arriving officers located Herrera standing in the street in front of the home. Herrera was uncooperative with officers and was taken into custody. Officers recovered a handgun at the scene and evidence of the discharge of the firearm.
Herrera was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Obstructing a Police Officer, Herrera was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.