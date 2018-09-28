A Bunch of New Movies to Check out This Weekend

“Night School” (PG-13) Kevin Hart plays a high school dropout who loses his job, and then can’t find decent work anywhere unless he first goes back for his GED. Tiffany Haddish is his night school instructor, and “SNL’s” Taran Killam is the jive-talking school principal. The rest of the cast includes Fat Joe, Rob Riggle, Mary Lynn Rajskub from “24”, Romany Malco from “A Million Little Things”, and Al Madrigal from Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here” as Kevin’s classmates.

“Smallfoot” (PG) An animated movie starring Channing Tatum as a yeti who has a brief encounter with a human, but no one believes him. So he decides to leave the safety of his mountain to prove that they exist. James Corden is the “smallfoot.” The rest of the cast includes Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, and Yara Shahidi from “Black-ish”.

“Hell Fest” (R) When a masked serial killer attacks a horror-themed amusement park, most of the idiots in the audience think it’s all part of the show. It stars Bex Taylor-Klaus from “Scream”, Reign Edwards from “Snowfall”, and Amy Forsyth from “Rise”.

“Little Women” (PG-13) A modern retelling of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel. It stars Melanie Stone, Sarah Davenport, Allie Jennings, and Elise Jones as sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy March. And “Back to the Future’s” Lea Thompson plays their mom.

“Bad Reputation” is an R-rated documentary about Joan Jett. It includes interviews with Pete Townshend, Debbie Harry, and Iggy Pop.

“The Old Man & The Gun” stars Robert Redford as an aging bank robber in his final movie. Sissy Spacek is his love interest, Danny Glover is part of his Over the Hill Gang, and Casey Affleck is a cop trying to catch him.