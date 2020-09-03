      Weather Alert

A Beautiful Thursday!

Sep 3, 2020 @ 4:43am

Today:   Windy and Warmer!!   Sunny, with a high near 86.  Wind gusts to 25 mph.
Tonight:  Weak cool front passes!   Clear, with a low around 52.  West winds to 20 mph.
Friday:   SUPER NICE!!!   Sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night:  Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
.
Saturday; Sunny, with a high near 82.
.
Sunday:  A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Labor Day:  REALLY NICE DAY!  Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Wednesday: WINDY AND COOL!    A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high 60 – 65.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands