A Beautiful Thursday!

Today: Windy and Warmer!! Sunny, with a high near 86. Wind gusts to 25 mph.
Tonight: Weak cool front passes! Clear, with a low around 52. West winds to 20 mph.
Friday: SUPER NICE!!! Sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
.
Saturday; Sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Labor Day: REALLY NICE DAY! Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Wednesday: WINDY AND COOL! A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high 60 – 65.