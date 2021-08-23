A $1,500 Table with a Hole in the Middle, So Your Cat Can Watch You Eat!

Cats love to jump up on tables to be the center of attention, or see what you eating. So a company in Japan solved that problem . . . by putting them INSIDE the table.
A furniture company in Japan called Dinos is selling a table with a hole in the middle . . . so your cat can stick its head up and see what’s going on. There’s a little platform underneath they can sit on. So just their head sticks out, and they can’t reach their paws up to swat stuff. They can only observe.
It comes with a circle of wood that fits in the hole, so you can plug it if you don’t want your cat watching all the time. But get ready to spend. Each table cost $1,500, plus shipping. (Here’s a photo.)