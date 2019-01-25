A 10-Year-Old Kid Won a Science Fair By Proving Tom Brady is a Cheater

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 27: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A 10-year-old kid from Lexington, Kentucky named Ace Davis created a science fair project that set out to PROVE that TOM BRADY is a cheater.

At first glance, it just looks like a poster about the DeflateGate controversy, with memes, and recaps of the NFL’s investigation, plus some unflattering pictures of Brady, including one of him crying. (Which frankly, is a nice touch.) But Ace actually did some SCIENCE. In order to prove that underinflated balls gave Brady a competitive advantage, he, his mom and his sister threw footballs of varying inflation levels.

And they found that the underinflated balls traveled the farthest. Ace WON the science fair, and now he moves on to a district competition.

In case you can’t tell, Ace is NOT a Brady fan. When he was asked how he came up with the idea, he said, quote, “Because I hate Tom Brady. He’s been accused of cheating before, I want him to be caught.” Also, in addition to Ace’s research, the biggest advantage to an underinflated football is that it makes it softer . . . and thus easier to grip, throw, and catch. Which is extra helpful in bad-weather games where it’s cold or rainy.

Hater level: 100.***UPDATE: He won the science fair and is moving on to district. 😂#ellen #ellendegeneres #theellenshow #viral #ellenshow #tonightshow #kimmel #jimmykimmel #thankful #jimmykimmellive Posted by Christopher Davis on Thursday, January 17, 2019

In case your wondering Ace likes the Rams to win the Super Bowl 30-14