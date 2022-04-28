9th Street Bridge Repairs In Lockport Begin In May

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that repairs to 9th Street from Illinois 53 to Old 9th Street, in Lockport, will require daily lane closures beginning, Monday, May 9.
The project, which consists of deck and joint repairs and the installation of a new deck overlay, is expected to be completed in early December.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.