95-Year-Old Message in a Bottle Found and Returned to Writer’s Daughter

Someone just found a message in a bottle – from 95 years ago!
The bottle was found by a scuba diver in Michigan, and returned to the daughter of the person who wrote the note.
It was from November of 1926 – and it reads: “Will the person who finds this bottle return this paper to George Morrow, Cheboygan Michigan and tell where it was found?”
George Morrow‘s daughter said that she believes he was 17 or 18 when he wrote the note and that, “I can just see him going out and doing that because it was his birthday. I don’t know for sure. But it just sounds like something he would have done.”
Have you ever put a message in a bottle?
Have you ever discovered something unique from years ago?